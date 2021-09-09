Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $475.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective upped by analysts at Guggenheim from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.33.

LULU traded up $43.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $424.00. 259,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,173. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $417.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.21. The company has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.62, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after acquiring an additional 540,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,861,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,238,000 after acquiring an additional 77,149 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,983,590,000 after acquiring an additional 65,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,015,000 after acquiring an additional 104,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $545,626,000 after acquiring an additional 37,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

