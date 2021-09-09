Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $419.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $411.00 to $419.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LULU. Bank of America increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.67.

LULU traded up $44.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $425.73. The stock had a trading volume of 292,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.95, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $417.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $392.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.21.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after buying an additional 540,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,861,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,238,000 after acquiring an additional 77,149 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,983,590,000 after acquiring an additional 65,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,015,000 after acquiring an additional 104,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $545,626,000 after acquiring an additional 37,785 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

