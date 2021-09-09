Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $474.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $436.00 to $474.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.46.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $380.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 70.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $417.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $392.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.21.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

