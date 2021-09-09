Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $480.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America from $410.00 to $480.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.03% from the company’s current price.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.63.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $380.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $417.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.21.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.