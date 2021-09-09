Lympo Price Hits $0.0131 on Major Exchanges (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $10.86 million and approximately $501,217.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lympo has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00061728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.76 or 0.00171442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00015193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00045466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

LYM is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.