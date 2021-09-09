MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock Position Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,456 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,832,000 after buying an additional 636,023 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,099,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,618,000 after acquiring an additional 971,294 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,225,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,107,000 after acquiring an additional 130,668 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,190,000 after acquiring an additional 645,328 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $3,398,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $25,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,259,257.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,775 shares of company stock valued at $30,925,787 in the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $62.41 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.74.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

