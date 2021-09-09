Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.170-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.04 billion-$5.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.73 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.410-$3.750 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.11.

Shares of NYSE M traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $21.57. 549,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,454,002. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Macy’s announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $26,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,807. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

