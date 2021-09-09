Madison Asset Management LLC Buys 5,677 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.0% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $74,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 10,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.61.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $341.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,195. The company has a market capitalization of $216.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $321.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.99. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $344.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

