Madison Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 537,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 73,136 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.4% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $104,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.51. 54,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,933,081. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.56. The company has a market cap of $140.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

