Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,235 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of The Travelers Companies worth $39,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 136,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 17.9% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 18.2% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $7,842,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.08. 19,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRV. lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

