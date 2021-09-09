Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.4% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $104,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.61. 33,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,099. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.