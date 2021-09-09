Madison Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 270.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,795 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 326,115 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $37,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,958 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,533 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.50. The stock had a trading volume of 74,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,485,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $112.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

