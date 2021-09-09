Madison Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,683 shares during the period. Gartner comprises 1.6% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of Gartner worth $115,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 491.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,840 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,116.7% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 365,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,631,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 435.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,123,000 after purchasing an additional 218,864 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 172.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,312,000 after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 25.4% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,076,000 after acquiring an additional 171,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $261,674.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,094 shares of company stock worth $6,379,351. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $313.66. 2,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,930. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.86 and a 1-year high of $317.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

