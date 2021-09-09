Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases 43,963 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,963 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $46,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

SCHD stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.82. The company had a trading volume of 26,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,078. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average of $75.08. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.94 and a one year high of $78.41.

