Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 12,462 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,678,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,462 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.99% of Vontier worth $54,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 1,628.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Vontier stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,357. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

