Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 9,024 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204,464 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,024 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $68,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.77. 258,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,214,514. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $274.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day moving average is $56.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

