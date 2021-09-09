Maecenas 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $139.00 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Maecenas coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maecenas has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Maecenas has a total market cap of $177,465.33 and $139.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00061383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00166226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00044409 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

ART is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.