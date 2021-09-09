Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.44.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Magnite in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.03 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Magnite has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Day sold 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $138,847.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,120.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $39,720.42. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 258,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,717.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,138 shares of company stock worth $4,175,627 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 7.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 9.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

