MahaDAO (MAHA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.43 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for about $3.19 or 0.00006840 BTC on exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and $1.43 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

