Mango Markets Reaches Market Cap of $458.58 Million (MNGO)

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Mango Markets has a market capitalization of $458.58 million and approximately $19.82 million worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mango Markets has traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mango Markets coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000985 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mango Markets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00064609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00131817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00191677 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,604.73 or 1.00133917 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.33 or 0.07183405 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.07 or 0.00827349 BTC.

Mango Markets Coin Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mango Markets

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango Markets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mango Markets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mango Markets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mango Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mango Markets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.