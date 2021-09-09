Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 3.9% Higher

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price traded up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.44 and last traded at $38.75. 80,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 21,258,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -103.68 and a beta of 4.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

