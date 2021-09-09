MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for MarketAxess in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.66. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ FY2021 earnings at $7.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $528.78.

Shares of MKTX opened at $451.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $431.19 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $469.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $483.27.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total value of $2,382,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,902 shares of company stock worth $11,772,088 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 14.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 5.1% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

