Marlin (POND) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $184.87 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 31.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Marlin has a total market cap of $70.43 million and approximately $184.87 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0956 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Marlin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

