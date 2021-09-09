Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $293.60.

MASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Masimo by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth $3,979,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 10.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 11.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Masimo by 25.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 11,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $273.47 on Thursday. Masimo has a 1 year low of $205.10 and a 1 year high of $287.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. Masimo’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

