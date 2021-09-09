MASQ Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. MASQ has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $166,281.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00064704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00130665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.87 or 0.00189737 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.56 or 0.07338297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,180.65 or 0.99714912 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.94 or 0.00844124 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,576,705 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

