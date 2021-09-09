Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.12.

Several analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $158.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 80.35, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group has a one year low of $100.61 and a one year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth about $1,182,791,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,815 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,932 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Match Group by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,158 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

