Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Gap Down to $23.08

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.08, but opened at $22.21. Materialise shares last traded at $23.33, with a volume of 640 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -329.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Materialise by 109.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,286,000 after purchasing an additional 396,770 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the second quarter worth about $8,380,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after buying an additional 343,224 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 235,653 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

