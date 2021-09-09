Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Gap Down to $23.08

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.08, but opened at $22.21. Materialise shares last traded at $23.33, with a volume of 640 shares traded.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -329.67 and a beta of 0.53.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Materialise by 109.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,286,000 after purchasing an additional 396,770 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the second quarter worth about $8,380,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after buying an additional 343,224 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 235,653 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.
Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)
Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.
