Matrix AI Network (MAN) Price Tops $0.0597 on Top Exchanges

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $12.80 million and $677,425.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.22 or 0.00395617 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000656 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

