Matterport Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 79,124 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 985% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,293 call options.

MTTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Matterport in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MTTR traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 191,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,463. Matterport has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

