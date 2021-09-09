MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Purchased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,469,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,514 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.92% of MaxLinear worth $62,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MXL. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 648,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,102,000 after buying an additional 95,942 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 741,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,260,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In other MaxLinear news, insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $124,893.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,385.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 146,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,374 shares of company stock worth $10,658,332 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MXL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Shares of NYSE MXL traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,864. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.55, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.96. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.