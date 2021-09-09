McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Trading Down 3%

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) shares fell 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.14. 21,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,539,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MUX. Zacks Investment Research raised McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $528.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in McEwen Mining by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in McEwen Mining by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in McEwen Mining by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 31,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in McEwen Mining by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in McEwen Mining by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 794,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

