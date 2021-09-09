McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) is O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,712 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises approximately 1.5% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of McKesson worth $77,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,550,000 after acquiring an additional 409,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in McKesson by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,343,000 after buying an additional 434,162 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,918,000 after buying an additional 138,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,947,000 after buying an additional 64,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in McKesson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,855,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,911,000 after buying an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.04. 5,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,254. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $141.32 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.17.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

In other McKesson news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,384.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,336 shares of company stock worth $3,313,566 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

