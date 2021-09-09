McKesson Europe (OTCMKTS:CAKFY) Trading Down 20.1%

McKesson Europe AG (OTCMKTS:CAKFY) shares dropped 20.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.55. Approximately 156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94.

About McKesson Europe (OTCMKTS:CAKFY)

McKesson Europe AG provides logistics and services to the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Solutions and Pharmacy Solutions. The Consumer Solutions division operates approximately 2,300 own and 300 managed retail pharmacies and approximately 7,000 participants in its brand partnership schemes.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.