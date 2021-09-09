McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Plans Dividend of $0.52

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

Shares of MCRAA stock opened at $32.33 on Thursday. McRae Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.10 million, a P/E ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 0.57.

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter.

McRae Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of military combat boots and children’s shoes. It operates through the following segments: Work Boot, and Western/Lifestyle Boot. The Work Boot segment relates to the distribution of work boot products through the Dan Post, Laredo, John Deere, and McRae brands.

