Mdex Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.32 Billion (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for about $1.98 or 0.00004215 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 31.1% against the US dollar. Mdex has a market cap of $1.32 billion and $103.56 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00066527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00134785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00191738 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,467.56 or 0.07396932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,117.27 or 1.00509594 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $383.63 or 0.00818352 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 667,958,490 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

