Medical Properties Trust, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a report issued on Monday, September 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.45.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.92 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 284,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 120,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,257 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 924,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,669,000 after acquiring an additional 212,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,201,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

