MEET.ONE Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,413.00 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 54.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 87.1% lower against the dollar. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $9,413.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00065600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00134482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.16 or 0.00191741 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,487.03 or 0.07415872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,088.12 or 1.00142354 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.24 or 0.00778884 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

