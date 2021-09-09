MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $12.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 178.75% from the company’s previous close.

MEIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday. Truist reduced their price objective on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rowe boosted their price objective on MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of MEIP remained flat at $$2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 80.62% and a negative net margin of 198.06%. Analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 14,247 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 40.7% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 91,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 26,332 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth $2,189,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 9.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 154,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

