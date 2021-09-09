Melon Price Reaches $38.88 (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Melon coin can now be purchased for about $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on popular exchanges. Melon has a total market capitalization of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00061831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.68 or 0.00170807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00044293 BTC.

About Melon

MLN is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

