Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Tops $0.0461 on Top Exchanges

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $7,574.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $200.80 or 0.00430563 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002760 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007825 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $457.44 or 0.00980848 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

