MenaPay Price Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $426.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00061510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00169251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00044173 BTC.

MenaPay Coin Profile

MenaPay (MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.