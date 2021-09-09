MesChain (MES) One Day Trading Volume Hits $29,161.00

MesChain (CURRENCY:MES) traded down 13% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. MesChain has a market capitalization of $421,259.44 and approximately $29,161.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MesChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MesChain has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00065071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00133018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.79 or 0.00191289 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,404.74 or 0.07335139 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,455.00 or 1.00082065 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.13 or 0.00831877 BTC.

MesChain’s total supply is 4,399,700,232 coins and its circulating supply is 874,972,732 coins. MesChain’s official Twitter account is @MeschainMES . The official website for MesChain is www.meschain.io

