Metaverse ETP (ETP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $248,241.00

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $15.15 million and $248,241.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,470.32 or 0.07439552 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00125820 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,945,888 coins and its circulating supply is 78,945,790 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

