Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Tops $4.07 on Top Exchanges

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 24.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $9.44 million and $227,597.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $4.07 or 0.00008752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 78.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004745 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 66.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.