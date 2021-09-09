Methanex (TSE:MX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, August 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Methanex to C$68.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$48.50 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Methanex from C$50.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.40.

TSE MX traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$49.56. The company had a trading volume of 63,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,976. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 36.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.06. Methanex has a twelve month low of C$29.12 and a twelve month high of C$62.49.

In related news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.95, for a total value of C$44,946.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$894,605.18. Also, Director Rudinauth Chadee bought 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$45.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,906.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$395,845.76. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $146,154 in the last 90 days.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

