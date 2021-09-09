MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 517,649 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MetLife worth $34,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in MetLife by 49.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 1.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in MetLife by 1.6% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 12,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 8.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.45. The stock had a trading volume of 242,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average is $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MET. boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

