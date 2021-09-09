Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

MBNKF stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. Metro Bank has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $119.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

