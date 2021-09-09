Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will announce $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $6.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.31.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $195.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.21. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $197.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,107,048,000 after buying an additional 71,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,386,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,760,000 after buying an additional 131,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,524,000 after buying an additional 370,933 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,579,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,176,000 after buying an additional 74,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,891,000 after purchasing an additional 934,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

