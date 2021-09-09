MiL.k 24-Hour Volume Tops $65.44 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. Over the last week, MiL.k has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One MiL.k coin can now be bought for $1.22 or 0.00002632 BTC on major exchanges. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $95.28 million and approximately $65.44 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00063197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.14 or 0.00134184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00194160 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,418.30 or 0.07381037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,355.22 or 1.00093493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $361.45 or 0.00780465 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k launched on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

MiL.k Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars.

