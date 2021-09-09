MimbleWimbleCoin Price Hits $3.60 on Major Exchanges (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.60 or 0.00007762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $38.76 million and $112,707.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $202.06 or 0.00435904 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $443.25 or 0.00956196 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,772,704 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

